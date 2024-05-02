Assam: Man Killed by Unidentified Miscreant in Doomdooma

A sensational murder took place in Doomdooma town under the Tinsukia district on Thursday that left the residents grappling with fear and uncertainty.
The victim identified as Javed Khan (27) resident of Rupai Siding Dangari Gaon, met a tragic end in what appears to be a meticulously planned crime.
The sequence of events began unfolding at approximately 8 a.m. when Javed received a mysterious phone call summoning him to a meeting. Little did he know that this encounter would prove to be fatal. By 11 a.m., Javed's lifeless body was discovered discarded along the road in Athengia Gaon.
Furthermore, his family alleges of a premeditated murder as initial investigations by the police suggest that Javed was lured to his death, only to be callously disposed of in a remote location. The circumstances surrounding the murder remain shrouded in mystery, with police working tirelessly to piece together the puzzle and bring the perpetrator to justice.