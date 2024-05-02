Continuous Landslides Disrupt Essential Services in Dima Hasao District

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sabyasachi De emphasized the severity of the situation, citing reports of incessant rainfall in Jatinga-Lampur and New Harangajao.

"As a safety precaution, train movements have been halted during the night hours, although long-distance trains are still operational. However, water accumulation on the tracks in the affected areas has necessitated a temporary suspension of train services. Once the disruptions are cleared, train movements will resume accordingly. As of now, the movement of trains remains halted in the affected regions," said Sabyasachi.