Continuous Landslides Disrupt Essential Services in Dima Hasao District
Continuous landslides in the Jatinga-Lampur and New Harangajao stations of the Dima Hasao district have brought significant disruption to essential services and transportation, causing considerable challenges for the region. The ongoing landslides have led to the suspension of the Lumding-Silchar train service, with the train route at Maibang closed due to heavy rains intermittently disrupting communication with Haflong.
Moreover, road communication has been severely impacted, particularly on National Highway 27, where a landslide near Maibong tunnel number 116-3/4 on the Haflong road has resulted in its closure. In response to weather warnings issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Guwahati, the District Disaster Management Authority in Dima Hasao has urged residents to refrain from venturing out from May 2 to May 4, 2024, until the situation improves.
As a precautionary measure, all educational institutions in the district will remain closed until May 4, 2024. The transport department, in collaboration with the SP office, has been tasked with monitoring traffic movement. A traffic advisory has been issued, indicating the closure of the Jatinga-Harangajao Stretch at NH-27 for all vehicle traffic until 4:00 PM today due to heavy rain.
For any emergencies or untoward incidents, residents are encouraged to contact the District Disaster Management Authority at the following numbers: 03673-236324, 03673-236024, 7002295941 (Debojit Borah), 8761032821 (Johny Z. Chinzah), 9394537170 (T. Fatima Doungel), 8135836384 (C. Roger Doungel), 6000267407 (Kisatuing Zeme), and 9954313254 (R Sehtboithang Changsan).
Speaking to Pratidin Time, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sabyasachi De emphasized the severity of the situation, citing reports of incessant rainfall in Jatinga-Lampur and New Harangajao.
"As a safety precaution, train movements have been halted during the night hours, although long-distance trains are still operational. However, water accumulation on the tracks in the affected areas has necessitated a temporary suspension of train services. Once the disruptions are cleared, train movements will resume accordingly. As of now, the movement of trains remains halted in the affected regions," said Sabyasachi.
Cancellation of trains:
Train no. 15615 (Guwahati –Silchar) Express, Train no.15616 (Silchar– Guwahati) Express, Train no. 15611 (Rangiya – Silchar) Express, Train no. 05628 (Agartala– Guwahati) Special scheduled to leave on 02.05.2024 and Train no. 15612 (Silchar–Rangiya) Express & Train no. 05627 (Guwahati– Agartala) Special scheduled to leave on 03.05.2024.
Regulation:
Train no. 13175(Sealdah – Silchar)Kanchunjunga Express commencing journey on 01.05.2024 will be regulated for 04 hours between Guwahati and Lumding.
Train no. 07030 (Secunderabad – Agartala) Special commencing journey on 29.04.2024 and Train no. 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru – Agartala) Humsafar Express commencing journey on 30.04.2024 will be regulated suitably between Guwahati and New Haflong.
Rescheduling:
Train no. 14619 (Agartala – Firojpur) Tripura Sundari Express commencing journey on 02.05.2024 has been rescheduled to start at 23:10 hours instead of 15:10 hours.
Train no. 12508 (Silchar – Thiruvananthapuram Central) Express commencing journey on 02.05.2024 has been rescheduled to start at 23:50 hours instead of 19:50 hours
Cancellation of summer special train: Due to poor patronization, it has been decided to cancel the special train No. 08351/08352 (Sambalpur – Guwahati –Sambalpur) weekly summer special for the remaining 09 trips.