Assam Man Killed In Road Accident In UP's Lucknow

A man hailing from Assam was killed in a road accident that took place at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh late on Saturday.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Noor Hussain, was on his way to a marriage party on his motorcycle when he collided with an SUV, resulting in his death along with another person.

Hussain was a resident of Goroimari in Kamrup district and was employed at a business enterprise at Lucknow.

The SUV vehicle, which hit Hussain’s bike, reportedly fled from the spot soon after.

However, the police is yet to make any arrest in the case.

