Assam: Prez Kovind To Attend 61st Bodo Sahitya Sabha In Tamulpur Tomorrow

President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting Assam’s Tamulpur district on May 2 to attend the 61st Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the session and the organizers are ready to welcome more than 1 lakh people during the session

The session will continue till May 4.

"It is for the first time in the history of Bodo Sahitya Sabha that the President of India will attend the session of Bodo Sahitya Sabha. The reception committee is now ready to welcome more than 1 lakh people," Assam Minister for Handloom & Textile, Soil Conservation and Welfare of Bodoland, Urkhao Gwra Brahma said.

This year, the session is focusing on 'Stop Food Waste'.

"The delegates of Bodo Sahitya Sabha will be around 4,000-5,000. We are trying to make all arrangements to make this year's Bodo Sahitya Sabha session successful. This year, we have taken a moto and trying to spread the message of 'Stop Food Waste',” the minister further said.

Founded in 1952, the Bodo Sahitya Sabha has been actively working for the development of literature, culture, and language. It is playing a leading role in maintaining coordination among different ethnic groups.

It may be stated the Bodo Sahitya Sabha is preparing more than 40,000 scientific and technical terms in the Bodo language.

