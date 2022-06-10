Assam Man Kills Ailing Son, Dumps Body In River

A man was arrested in Assam’s Charaideo district for allegedly killing his own son.

The incident was reported at Aeideobari tea estate in Sonari area.

According to sources, the accused father, identified as Jagannath Gowala, allegedly killed his ailing son and dumped his body in Teok River.

The deceased son has been identified as Naresh Gowala.

Sources said that the accused killed his son as he had been ill since a long time.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the accused father.

The body of the son is yet to be recovered, police informed, adding that the efforts are on to trace it.