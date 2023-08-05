Assam: Drunk Man Attacks Wife, 3 Others With Machete; Arrested
A heavily intoxicated man was arrested by police in Assam’s Golaghat district for allegedly attempting to brutally attack his wife and three other family members with a machete. The harrowing ordeal unfolded late Friday night at Bamun Gaon in Kamarbandha area, leaving the victims with serious injuries.
According to sources, the accused, identified as Mahendra Saikia, reportedly came out of the blue in a drunken state and resorted to the violent attack. He allegedly attempted to hack his wife to death with a machete along with his mother-in-law and two other family members.
Fortunately, the wife and the others were able to escape fatal blows and sustained significant injuries.
Local police were informed soon after who reached the scene and took the accused into custody. The motive behind the gruesome attack is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that a probe is on.
Recently, tensions flared in Assam’s Baihata Chariali after an old woman was seriously injured in an attack by her own son with a sharp weapon.
As per preliminary reports, the elderly woman, aged over 70 years, identified as Khiroda Sharma was injured after her own son attacked her with a machete.
The incident took place at Barpalaha village in the Kamalpur subdivision.
The woman received injuries to her head and neck. She was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Meanwhile, the accused in the matter, identified as one Dulal Sharma, was detained by the police.