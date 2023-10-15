Assam: Man Kills Wife With Sharp Weapon in Sootea

In a gruesome incident, a man killed his wife with a sharp weapon in Sootea under Assam’s Biswanath district, reports emerged on Sunday.
According to sources, the accused, identified as Khageswar Swargiary, stabbed his wife, Rita Swargiary, with a sharp weapon that ultimately killed her.
After receiving information about the horrific crime, the police arrived at the spot and apprehended the accused in connection with the murder.
It is suspected that the incident took place due to a family feud between the couple.
Last month, a man allegedly attempted to kill his wife in the middle of the road in Dibrugarh district. The incident occurred near the Bokul bypass road in Dibrugarh.
The man identified as Krishna Kanta Nath kicked his wife out of the moving car and tried to end her life. The wife was identified as Vaishali Baishya.
The duo was travelling from Dibrugarh’s Dikom towards Guwahati. The woman was however rescued after the intervention of the locals.