Assam: Man Tries to Kill Wife on Road in Dibrugarh; Held

The incident occurred near the Bokul bypass road in Dibrugarh on Sunday, reports said.
In a bizarre incident, a man allegedly attempted to kill his wife in the middle of the road in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

According to eyewitnesses, the man identified as Krishna Kanta Nath kicked his wife out of the moving car and tried to end her life. The wife has been identified as been identified as Vaishali Baishya, sources said.

The duo was travelling from Dibrugarh’s Dikom towards Guwahati. The woman was however rescued after the intervention of the locals.

Meanwhile, the accused husband was later detained by the police.

“Murdered, Not An Accident”, Confirms Dibrugarh Police on Bokul Bypass Road Mishap
Dibrugarh Police

