Assam: Man Loses Both Legs After Being Run Over By Train

In a tragic incident, a man lost both his limbs after being run over by a moving train at a railway station in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Friday morning.

Sources said that man lost both his legs after a train ran over them.

The incident was reported from Khurahat Railway Station in Demow.

The injured person has been identified as Nimal Mal.

Following the incident, the victim was rushed to Demow Civil Hospital for medical attention.

Last week, a youth was killed after being run over by a train in Guwahati’s Chandmari area.

Sources said that incident took place when the victim was crossing the rail tracks from under a stationary train at Chandmari rail crossing.

However, the train started moving just when he was under it, which resulted in him losing a limb.

He died of blood loss within minutes, sources further informed, adding that the youth was in an inebriated state during the incident.