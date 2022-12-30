Meth Tablets Worth Over Rs 6 Crore Seized In Mizoram; Four Held

In a joint operation, troopers of Assam Rifles and the Excise department seized a huge amount of illicit drugs worth over Rs 6 crores in Mizoram.

As many as 20,000 methamphetamine tablets were seized from two vehicles that were intercepted at Tuikhurhlu area based on intelligence inputs.

The estimated market value of the seized drugs is said to be Rs 6,66,60,000.

The two vehicles used for smuggling bearing registration ‘MZ 05A 8395’ and ‘MZ 02T 5265’ were also seized.

Four persons including a woman were arrested in connection to it. Their identities have not been ascertained yet.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Earlier this month, methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 60 crore were seized by police in Mizoram.

The entire seizure was weighed at around 20 kilograms, informed police.

Police said that a checking point had been set up based on specific information of a possible drug smuggling bid going down in the region.

During the checking, a vehicle travelling from Jokhuathar to Aizawl in Mizoram was intercepted and the drugs were recovered from it.