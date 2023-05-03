Assam: Man Killed in Train Accident in Nagaon

In a tragic incident that took place on Wednesday, a youth was killed after being run over by a train at Sialmari in Assam’s Nagaon district.
According to sources, the deceased identified as Muzammil Haque was crossing the railway track when he got hit by the speeding train.
Sources have also revealed that a teenage girl died after being hit by a train on the day of Eid at the same place.
Earlier on January 27, a young man lost his life in a train collision. The incident took place in Ramnagar area of Silchar and the deceased was identified as Amit Dey of Nagatila.
The gruesome accident created havoc and the victim was killed as the Silchar- Agartala express collided with him.
In December last year, a man lost both his limbs after being run over by a moving train at a railway station in Assam’s Sivasagar district. Sources said that man lost both his legs after a train ran over them.
The incident was reported from Khurahat Railway Station in Demow. The injured person was identified as Nimal Mal.