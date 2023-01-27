Assam: Man Run Over By Speeding Train, Dies

In a shocking turn of affair, a young man lost his life in a train collision. The incident took place in Ramnagar area of Silchar and the deceased was identified as Amit Dey of Nagatila.

The gruesome accident created havoc and the victim was killed as the Silchar- Agartala express collided with him.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Last month, a man lost both his limbs after being run over by a moving train at a railway station in Assam’s Sivasagar district. Sources said that man lost both his legs after a train ran over them.

The incident was reported from Khurahat Railway Station in Demow. The injured person has been identified as Nimal Mal.

In another incident in the same month, a youth was killed after being run over by a train in Guwahati’s Chandmari area. The incident took place when the victim was crossing the rail tracks from under a stationary train at Chandmari rail crossing.



However, the train started moving just when he was under it, which resulted in him losing a limb. He died of blood loss within minutes, sources further informed, adding that the youth was in an inebriated state during the incident.