Assam: Man Lynched, Set On Fire For Killing Minor

In a tragic turn of events, a man who was accused of killing a 5-year-old child was lynched and later set on fire by a mob in Assam's Dibrugarh on Saturday.

"A five-year-old child at Dhalajan tea estate under Dibrugarh's Rohmoria police station was allegedly stabbed to death in a machete attack by Sunil Tanti (35),” a senior police officer said.

"Following the incident, the angry mob brutally thrashed Tanti with machete and sticks and later set him on fire in a paddy field,” he added.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra, Chabua Circle Inspector, Rohmoria police station officer in charge along with central reserve police force (CRPF) reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the 5-year-old child and Tanti have been sent for post mortem, the officer informed.

Also Read: Meghalaya: 5 Criminals Arrested With Arms, Ammunition