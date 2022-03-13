Meghalaya: 5 Criminals Arrested With Arms, Ammunition

Five dreaded criminals have been apprehended during a special operation conducted by East Jaintia Hills district police of Meghalaya.

One AK-47 rifle, AK series ammunition, machetes and several other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession.

"A special operation on the intervening night of March 11-12 led to the arrest of five hardcore criminals and we have recovered one AK-47 rifle, AK series ammunition, machetes and several other incriminating materials,’ a senior official from the Meghalaya police said.

The accused were arrested from Guwahati with the help of Guwahati police, added the official.

Further investigation is underway.

