Assam: Man Murders Pregnant Wife Over Dowry, Makes It Look Like Suicide

A pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Assam’s Hajo for not meeting the dowry demands.

According to sources, the accused husband, identified as one Safikul Haque, allegedly strangled his wife to death and made it look like suicide to cover it up.

The deceased woman was also subjected to domestic violence by her in-laws for not meeting their dowry demands, sources informed.

Meanwhile, the woman’s family has demanded capital punishment against the husband's family.

An FIR was also lodged at the local police station in regards to the case, following which an investigation was launched.