Assam: Man Paraded Wearing Garland Of Shoes For Molesting Minor

A man was arrested in Assam’s Biswanath district for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old minor girl on Sunday

As per reports, the incident took place in the Kathonibari area in Biswanath district. After the incident came to light, a group of angry villagers thrashed the man, painted his face and paraded him through the village wearing a garland of shoes.

The accused, identified as Mohim Bora (56), is also a resident of the same village.

The victim’s mother said that when her daughter was playing in front of their house, the accused lured her and took her inside his house and allegedly molested her.

Bora has now been arrested and a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Biswanath district, Leena Doley told reporters.

"The man had molested the minor girl and we will take action as per the law,” she added.

