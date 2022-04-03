PM Modi To Visit Assam On April 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Assam’s Dibrugarh on April 28 this month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Sunday.

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the Assam Medical College along with seven cancer hospitals across the state.

The Prime Minister will also address a public gathering later in the day at Khanikar police reserve field.

PM Modi’s last visit in Assam was in March, 2021 to campaign for the BJP ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

