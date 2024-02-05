Assam: Man Physically Assaulted by Irate Mob on Charges of Theft

In another inhumane act, a person was brutally tortured by a group of people on suspicion of theft in Assam's South Salmara-Mankachar district, reports said on Monday.
As per reports, an irate mob tied up a person to a tree and physically assaulted him on charges of stealing a mobile phone. The incident occurred at Bhimapara village which falls under the jurisdiction of Kharuwabandha Police Station of South Salmara-Mankachar.
Reportedly, after the mobile thief was nabbed, he was thrashed and tortured by the locals.
Sources said that the victim was a resident of Hatsingimari.
This incident comes just days after a youth was held captive by a group of people at Mohanpur in Cachar’s Katigorah and brutally thrashed after allegations of bike theft were levelled against him.
Further, reports said that not only this, his hair was also shaved off in public as a punishment against the offence.
According to information received, the victim was identified as Abjal Hussain. The locals of Mohanpur nabbed Abjal while he was travelling on his Pulsar bike and later inflicted several atrocities on him.
Meanwhile, reports stated that the Cachar police arrived at the spot after being informed about the incident and took the youth under their custody.