Assam: Mob Brutally Assaults Youth, Shaves Off His Hair in Cachar

In a henious incident, a youth was brutally assaulted by an irate mob in Assam’s Cachar district, reports said on Tuesday.
Reportedly, the youth was held captive by a group of people at Mohanpur in Cachar’s Katigorah and brutally thrashed after allegations of bike theft was levelled against him. Further, reports said that not only this, his hair was also shaved off in public as a punishment against the offence.
According to information received, the victim has been identified as Abjal Hussain. The locals of Mohanpur nabbed Abjal while he was travelling on his Pulsar bike and later inflicted several atrocities on him.
Locals have alleged that Abjal had stolen the bike from Badarpur in Karimganj and taking it towards Meghalaya.
Meanwhile, reports stated that the Cachar police arrived at the spot after being informed about the incident and took the youth under their custody. They have further initiated an interrogation into the incident.