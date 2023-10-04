Assam Man Poisons Minor Girl After She Becomes Pregnant During Deceptive Relationship

A disturbing incident in Assam’s Cachar district has ignited tensions and anger within the community as a man allegedly poisoned a minor girl after she became pregnant during their alleged relationship.
The incident was reported from Katigora subdivision area.
Sources informed that the 17-year-old minor girl was in a relationship with one Aditya Karmakar, a worker at Bikrampur tea estate for quite some time. He is accused of allegedly luring her into a deceptive relationship, promising marriage, and subsequently having sexual relations with her.
The victim girl, whose identity has been withheld for her safety, became pregnant during her involvement with the accused man, Aditya. Their relationship began on the premise of a future together, with Aditya repeatedly assuring her of his intention to marry her.
However, as time passed, Aditya started to distance himself from the victim and became increasingly elusive about their future together. When the woman discovered her pregnancy, she confronted him, hoping to find solace and support. Instead, the situation took a sinister turn.
Aditya took her to a secluded location along with two of their mutual friends where they force fed her food laced with a toxic substance. Fortunately, she was able to break free and reach her house after a brief chase. She narrated the entire ordeal to her mother, following which she was rushed to a nearby hospital but soon died during treatment.
Local police were apprised of the incident who reached the hospital and sent the body to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem.
An investigation into the matter has been initiated, however, the accused man along with the two accomplices remain at large.