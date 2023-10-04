Manipur Students' Murder: CBI Granted 5-Day Custody of 4 Accused
As Manipur is still struggling to restore normalcy in the state, a special court in Guwahati granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) five-day custody of the accused arrested in connection with the killing of two students belonging to Meitei community, reports emerged on Wednesday.
The four accused including two women, identified as Paominlun Haokip, Smalsawm Haokip, Lhingneichong Baitekuki and Tinneilhing Henthang, were arrested by the CBI on October 1 in connection with the murder of the two missing students and were produced before the court the following day.
It may be mentioned that just a few days after mobile internet services were restored in Manipur, disturbing images of the bodies of two Meitei students who went missing near Bishnupur in the month of July, surfaced on social media platforms. The state government had confirmed that the two missing students, namely Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) were murdered.