Assam: Man Puts Wife’s 25 to 30 Nude Pictures on Social Media

Speaking to the media, the victim said, “My husband has circulated my naked pictures on social media platforms. I have lodged an FIR against my husband in Lahowal police station. It has been one year that we got married. After facing both mental and physical torture from my husband midst the Rongali bihu festivities this year, I decided to leave him. He has abused me physically under the influence of alcohol. He is also having an extra marital affair with another girl.”