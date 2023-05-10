Assam: Man Puts Wife’s 25 to 30 Nude Pictures on Social Media

Escaping with man for marriage a year back turned out to be fallacious for a young woman from Assam whose scandalous husband has allegedly circulated her 25 to 30 naked pictures on social media platforms.
The incident was reported at Dergaon in Golaghat District. The victim is, however, a resident of Lahowal in Dibrugarh district.
The FIR was lodged against one Bitra Hazarika in the Lahowal Police Station.
Speaking to the media, the victim said, “My husband has circulated my naked pictures on social media platforms. I have lodged an FIR against my husband in Lahowal police station. It has been one year that we got married. After facing both mental and physical torture from my husband midst the Rongali bihu festivities this year, I decided to leave him. He has abused me physically under the influence of alcohol. He is also having an extra marital affair with another girl.”
Meanwhile, the mother of the victim woman claimed that her daughter is young by age, thus, after this incident they won’t allow her to leave Lahowal.
The mother also informed that they have threatened the husband of the victim girl for allegedly circulating the naked pictures on the internet.
Notably, uploading naked pictures or videos has recently turned fatal for a 72 year old man in Assam’s Jorhat, of late, who died by committing suicide after a video of him surfaced online where he was seen in a compromising position with a college girl.
Sources said that the girl is accused of allegedly entrapping the elderly man and having sexual intercourse with him, the video of which she had uploaded on a porn site.
Later, three students who were involved in the heinous act of uploading an intimate video on a porn site which forced a person to commit suicide in Assam's Jorhat district have been remanded to three-day police custody last Saturday.
It was also learnt that the girl had previously entrapped several men, had physical relations with them, and uploaded their private videos on porn websites.