Assam: Man Robbed Off Rs 2 Lakh In Broad Daylight

An incident of broad-daylight robbery took place at Mariani in Assam’s Jorhat, where a miscreant snatched a significant amount of cash from a man on Thursday.
According to sources, the victim identified as Kashiram Rajbongshi pulled out an amount of Rs 2 lakh from State Bank of India (SBI) in Mariani.
The miscreant came near Kashiram when he was about to open the lock of his bicycle. Thereafter the robber snatched the bag full of money and ran away from the spot.
The Mariani Police arrived at the spot and collected every detail of the incident.
An investigation has been launched into the matter.