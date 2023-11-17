Assam: Man Robbed Off Rs 70,000 by Miscreants at Baihata Chariali

One person sustained severe injuries after he was attacked by a group of miscreants and robbed off a huge amount of cash at Baihata Chari Ali in Kamrup rural district of Assam, reports said.
The victim has been identified as Mustafijur Rahman. He was a resident of Sipajhar in Darrang district.
As per reports, he was robbed by a gang of dacoits near the Madanpur Toll Plaza at Baihata Chari Ali while he was on his way to Guwahati on Thursday.
According to Rahman, he noticed that a group of five men was following him since he left his home for Guwahati yesterday. When Rahman stopped at the Madanpur Toll Plaza, the miscreants grabbed the opportunity and approached him. They identified themselves as employees of car finance company and demanded the cash that Rahman was carrying, sources said.
After Rahman denied giving them the cash, the miscreants allegedly attacked him and looted a cash amount of Rs 70,000, reports said.
Sources said that the person sustained a hand fracture after the attack from the miscreants. He was reportedly admitted at the GMCH for medical attention.