Assam: Man Run Over By Speeding Train In Gossaigaon

A 35-year-old man was run over by a speeding train at Gossaigaon under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) region in Assam.

The incident took place on Friday morning when the deceased, identified as Pradip Rajbar, was crossing the railway tracks.

Meanwhile, railway police reached the accident spot and recovered the body from the tracks.

Last month, another person was killed after being run over by a train at Jamaigurihat in Assam’s Sonitpur district. The incident took place int he morning of May 11 at the rail tracks near Towbhanga in Jamugurihat.