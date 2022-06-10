Internet Suspended, Curfew Imposed In J&K Amid Communal Tensions

Curfew was imposed and internet services have been suspended in major towns of the Chinab valley region and capital city Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir after protests erupted over objectionable social media post.
Curfew was imposed by the administration in Bhaderwah town yesterday evening following a series of protests in the town. Further, restriction banning the assembly of three or more people has been imposed in Ramban district.
Meanwhile, the army has also been called in to conduct a flag march in the town.
In addition, the Doda district administration has appealed to the media to not share any material that could interfere with communal harmony in the region.
It may be noted that tensions flared in Bhaderwah after some people publically endorsed the controversial comments of now suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad.
This was followed by inflammatory speech and protests at a mosque in the area after which a highly provocative content surfaced on social media which has led to more protests and unrest in the communally sensitive town.
An FIR has been registered in the matter and action will be taken against anyone who violates the law, said police.
However, no arrests have been made so far over the uploading of the blasphemous content.
Political leaders have in the mean time, called for peace and asked community elders to maintain harmony.
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah tweeted, “I hope cooler heads prevail. Jammu and Kashmir has enough problems without adding to them with communal tension spreading in and around Bhaderwah. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and ask my party colleagues to help normalise the situation at the earliest.”
Union minister Jitendra Singh also took to Twitter to write, “I am deeply disturbed by the unpleasant situation that developed in #Bhaderwah yesterday. I humbly appeal to the elders and the heads of the two communities to sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah has always been known for.”