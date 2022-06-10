Internet Suspended, Curfew Imposed In J&K Amid Communal Tensions

Curfew was imposed and internet services have been suspended in major towns of the Chinab valley region and capital city Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir after protests erupted over objectionable social media post.

Curfew was imposed by the administration in Bhaderwah town yesterday evening following a series of protests in the town. Further, restriction banning the assembly of three or more people has been imposed in Ramban district.

Meanwhile, the army has also been called in to conduct a flag march in the town.

In addition, the Doda district administration has appealed to the media to not share any material that could interfere with communal harmony in the region.

It may be noted that tensions flared in Bhaderwah after some people publically endorsed the controversial comments of now suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad.

This was followed by inflammatory speech and protests at a mosque in the area after which a highly provocative content surfaced on social media which has led to more protests and unrest in the communally sensitive town.