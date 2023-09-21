Assam: Man Run Over by Train in Bijni; Dies

In a deeply unfortunate incident that took place at Kawatika village in Assam’s Chirang district, a man lost his life after a train run over him on Thursday.
According to sources, the deceased named Manoranjan Sarkar hailed from Bhetagaon No. 2.
The tragic event occurred when he was attempting to cross the railway tracks and was fatally run over by an oncoming train.
Earlier on July 23, a man was found lying on a railway line in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area with severe injuries after being hit by a train.
The incident took place near Katia Bridge in Jalukbari. The man was identified as Rajiv Dev, a resident of Joymati Nagar in Pandu.