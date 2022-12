A middle-aged man tragically lost his life after being hit by a speeding train at Rupohihat in Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday morning.

The incident was reported from Rowmari area of Rupohihat.

According to information, the man was hit by a Guwahati-bound train when he was crossing the rail tracks.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.