Assam: Man Shot By Miscreants In Dibrugarh

A middle-aged man was grievously injured after being shot at by unknown miscreants in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Monday evening.

The incident was reported from a tire shop near Laluka village.

Sources said that the man had halted near the tire shop while he was on his way towards Dibrugarh University. Suddenly, two unknown miscreants came up to him shot him in the stomach and fled.

Although he was shot at point blank range, sources said that the bullet wound fortunately wasn't fatal.

The victim man, identified as Siddharth Rajkonwar, limped for a few meters before collapsing on the ground.

The motive of the attack however remains unclear. Meanwhile, local police have been informed of the incident.