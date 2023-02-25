Assam: Man Shot Dead in Police Firing, Wife Claims Mistaken Identity

Mystery shrouds the death of a person who was shot dead in Assam’s Udalguri district during police firing as a suspected robber.

As per reports, the deceased person was identified as Kenaram Boro. But after revelations made by the deceased person’s wife, it has come to light that it was her husband, identified as Dimbeswar Musahary who was shot dead.

Dimbeswar’s wife said, “The person who was shot dead yesterday was my husband. Kenaram Boro had come to our house and took my husband away on Thursday. After some time I got the information that he was dead. My husband's body was buried by Kenaram’s family members.”

She demanded her husband’s body to be brought back to her home.

On Thursday, an incident of a robber being shot was reported at Daiphang Khuti under the Rowta police station. The dreaded criminal was identified as Kenaram Boro.

According to police, the hardcore robber was shot and killed during an exchange of firing between a police team and the robber.

Two policemen also sustained bullet injuries in the incident. The police recovered one pistol and live cartridges from the spot.

However, the claims made by the deceased person’s wife suggest that the entire incident has been falsely portrayed.

Meanwhile, the victim family has reached out to the police and administration seeking justice.