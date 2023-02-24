Robber Killed, Policeman Injured During Encounter in Assam's Udalguri

Continuing its encounter spree, a robber, most wanted in several robbery cases was shot dead in Assam's Udalguri district on Thursday night.

The incident was reported at Daiphang Khuti under the Rowta police station.

The dreaded criminal was identified as Kinaram Boro.

According to police, the hardcore robber was shot and killed during an exchange of firing between a police team and the robber.

Two policemen also sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

“The robber was shot dead during an exchange firing between the police and the robber. One sub-inspector and another police constable also sustained bullet injuries. They have been sent to Udalguri for better medication,” said a police official to the media.

Meanwhile, the police recovered one pistol and live cartridges from the spot.

Last Sunday, a veteran bike lifter and most wanted criminal was fatally shot during a police encounter by Dibrugarh police in Sonari under Charaideo district.

The dreaded criminal was identified as Santosh Jaiswal.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Superintendent of police, Dibrugarh police, Shwetank Mishra said, “Santosh was a veteran bike lifter and convicted under arms act. He was absconding since past couple of years and was wanted in many bike lifting cases in Assam since 2011. There was a warrant issued earlier against the criminal. Based on secret information, the police learned that the criminal was in Sonari at his in-laws' place. Our team rushed to spot and tried to apprehend him, but managed to run away.”

The police team then tried to chase the criminal, after which the criminal fired multiple shots at the police team. “In retaliation, the police fired back at him and he fell to the ground. He was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead by the doctors," SP Mishra added.

Earlier on Friday, Shah Alam Talukdar, the prime accused in the sensational Ranjit Bora muder case was shot dead during a police encounter after he fled from custody.

Following the incident, the wife of deceased businessman Ranjit Bora had hailed Assam police after the prime accused in the murder case was shot dead.

“After three long months, justice has been finally served. I can now live in peace,” she told reporters.