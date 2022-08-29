Assam: Man Stabbed To Death, Another Injured In Fight Over Land Dispute

Tensions prevailed after a man was brutally stabbed to death while his brother was injured in a brawl that erupted following a land dispute at Palasbari under Assam’s Kamrup district on Monday.

The incident was reported from Haligaon area near Palasbari town.

While the deceased has been identified as one Mansur Ali, his injured brother was identified as Hamid Ali. Both were attacked by three of his neighbours following a land dispute.

Following the incident, both were rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition, however, Mansur was declared brought dead by doctors.

The accused trio, identified as Rajeev Ali, Babuli and Powto, has been absconding since the incident.

Meanwhile, Palasbari police reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.