Assam: Man Stabbed to Death in Golaghat

In a shocking incident, a man was stabbed to death by miscreants in Golaghat district in Assam on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Dwipen Das.

According to reports, he was stabbed by sharp weapons. The incident occurred at Athkheliya Charingia village in Golaghat.

Das’s wife and son have also been injured in the incident and they were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

Reports also stated that Dwipen Das was attacked by one Najidul Hussain. Hussain attacked all the members of the family.

Following the incident, the angry mob vandalized the house of Najidul Hussain and set his house and broiler farm on fire.