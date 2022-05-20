Rahul Gandhi Urges Party Workers to Extend All Possible Assistance to Flood-Hit Assam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the party workers in Assam to continue extending all possible assistance to the rescue and relief operations in flood hit districts of the state.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, “Lakhs of people are affected by severe flooding in Assam. I urge Congress workers and leaders to continue extending all possible assistance to the rescue & relief operations.”

Normal life has been turned upside down in several parts of Assam amid heavy showers in the last few days.

Jonai, a sub-division of the Dhemaji district of Assam is reeling from the effects of incessant rainfall.

Severe flooding has affected the school going children in the area.

Amid rising flood waters in Assam, the challenge for the government is to fast track its rescue and relief operations but for hundreds of families like Lilabati's, every flood is a challenge for survival. This time around many are left without cropland, without grains, money and even a country boat to go to safer places, all they are waiting for is government help to reach them.



Although Nagaon and adjoining Hojai districts have been the focus of rescue operations, involving the Army, NDRF and state forces, it's not enough.



In many areas, locals are trying to rescue marooned people without any outside help.