Assam Man Strangles Wife Mid-Cooking Over Domestic Spat

In an alleged case of uxoricide, a man is accused of strangling his wife with a rope while she was engaged in cooking at their residence in Amguri under Assam's Chirang district.
The incident took place on Wednesday morning when the accused husband, identified as Basruddin Ali (42), stealthily strangled his wife to death from behind using a plastic rope while she was engrossed in the routine task of cooking.
Sources informed that the escalation was due to a domestic dispute between the duo, that had been brewing over a quite some time. The deceased woman has been identified as Habiza Khatun (35), a mother of four.
After the fatal attack, Ali callously left the lifeless body of his wife in the kitchen and fled the crime scene, sources further said, adding that her body was discovered by neighbours when they came to visit in the morning.
Soon after, the police were informed and a manhunt was launched to nab the accused husband.
No arrests has been made at the time of filing this report.