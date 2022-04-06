Assam: Man Suffers 33,000-Volt Shock In Chabua, Dies

In a tragic incident, a man in Assam’s Chabua in Dibrugarh district suffered a 33,000-volt electric shock, leading to his death.

As per reports, the victim, identified as Debokanta Saikia, was electrocuted while he was chopping down bamboos at his own house. He was a resident of Baruahhola village in Chabua.

He was rushed to Tinsukia Civil Hospital under critical condition but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, angry villagers have blamed the power board employees for the unfortunate incident.

They accused them of being careless and complained that the electrical wires were not repaired in the interior villages for decades.

