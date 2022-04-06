Zomato, Swiggy Back After a Brief Outage

Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy are now back after a brief outage. Users are unable to refresh the feed and order food.

Several users have reported on Twitter that they were met with “something went wrong. Please try again later” messages when they tried to access the Zomato app.

A technical snag caused by Amazon Web services has reportedly caused the two apps to crash.

Meanwhile, Swiggy also went down for a couple of seconds. It gave a tough time to the users while it was not functioning.

Customer support handles of both companies responded to the messages, saying they were working on resolving the "temporary glitch".

The two platforms - valued at around $10 billion each - dominate India's online food delivery market in a duopoly that only this week attracted the attention of India's antitrust watchdog.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday said it had ordered an investigation of the apps offered by both companies to verify if they were "neutral", news agency Reuters reported.

The order came months after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) asked the CCI to investigate the companies for breaching platform neutrality by providing priority to exclusive contractors.

Moreover, Zomato may be suspended in Guwahati indefinitely with delivery partners protesting against the company’s policies and payouts.

Delivery partners cried foul as they protested against the company’s ‘cheating’ in Guwahati’s Chachal locality.

Over a hundred delivery partners gathered to protest the food delivery major’s latest company policies. They removed the ‘Zomato’ T-shirts that they were wearing in protest.

Delivery partners had announced on Tuesday that they might shut down their services in Guwahati in a protest against the company.

Protestors warned the company that if their payout was not raised, they will suspend services in the city.

Accusing the company of exploitation, a protesting partner said that the company started charging them all of a sudden.

The new rate card was hampering their lives at low-cost income and with no incentives that they used to receive earlier, the partner said.

