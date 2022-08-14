Assam: Man Suspected Of Killing Wife Held In Gossaigaon

In a yet another horrific incident, a woman in Assam’s Gossaigaon was allegedly killed by her husband on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Manwara Bibi. Her body was found from the bathroom of their residence in Haraputa area of Gossaigaon last night.

The deceased’s family suspected her husband, Baser Ali, of murdering her.

Later on, Police apprehended the accused in connection to the murder. Officials informed that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Earlier, a woman was severely injured in an alleged attack in Guwahati’s Garigaon area.

According to reports, an enraged youth attacked the woman with a sharp weapon, and severely wounded her.

The assailant was identified as Suraj Ali, a resident of the area. Officials said that he attacked the woman with a machete.

The injured woman was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition.

Doctors had informed that the woman received injuries to her neck, ears and face.