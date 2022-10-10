Assam: Man Suspected Of Peddling Drugs Fired At By Police, Dies

A person suspected of peddling narcotics was killed in police firing in Assam’s Tinsukia on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place at the Tongona Sengapathar area in Tinsukia. Police officials opened fire after allegedly being subjected to stone pelting at the hands of a gang.

Police said that stones were pelted at them after which they fired in retaliation during which one of the gang members was shot, who later died.

An official said, “Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Tongona village, where four suspected drug dealers were meeting. Seeing the police party, they started throwing stones.”