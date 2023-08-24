Assam: Man Sustains Severe Injuries After Falling From Train In Sivasagar

In a distressing incident that took place at Pachorabari in Namti in Assam's Sivasagar, a man sustained severe injuries after accidentally falling from a moving train on Thursday.
The injured person has been identified as named Sonu Munda.
The incident involved the Rangiya Express, and Munda's fall left him in a critical condition.
Prompt action was taken by local residents who swiftly arranged for his transportation to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. The circumstances leading to the fall remain under investigation.
This incident highlights the need for caution and safety measures while on board moving trains, urging both passengers and authorities to prioritize the well-being of individuals traveling by rail.