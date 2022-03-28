Assam: Man Trampled To Death By Herd Of Elephants In Numaligarh

In a tragic turn of events, a man in Assam’s Golaghat district was trampled to death by herd of elephants late Sunday night.

The deceased, identified as Aghnu Karuwa (28), was a resident of Doigrung in Numaligarh.

According to his family, Aghnu did not return home after dinner on Sunday night, so they went out to search for him.

During the search, a neighbour informed that Aghnu was found dead on the road near a forest area.

The herd of elephants was still around when the body was found.

Soon after, forest officials reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post mortem.

In January this year, two farmers were trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kanaighat of Numaligarh.

Six farmers were sleeping in huts situated on a farm when the tragic incident occurred. While four of them managed to flee, two succumbed to their deaths.

