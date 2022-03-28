UP: Muslim Man Killed For Chanting 'Jai Shree Ram', Celebrating BJP's Victory

A Muslim man was killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar for celebrating BJP’s victory in the recently concluded state Assembly elections.

The deceased, identified as Babar, was reportedly lynched by members of his own community for supporting the BJP and distributing sweets after the party’s landslide victory in the state.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Varun Kumar Pandey, the victim had complained about death threats, but no action was taken then.

Babar was thrashed by his neighbours and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in Lucknow. When his mortal remains was taken to his village, his family refused to perform the last rites and demanded the arrest of the perpetrators.

His family claimed that Babar was returning from his shop when he chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and was attacked by some locals.

Babar was also threatened by members of his community not to campaign for the BJP and celebrating its victory.

He had sought police protection but his request went unheard.

On the complaint of the family members, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief on the incident and directed the police to take strict action against those involved in the killing.

In the recently concluded UP Polls, the BJP won 255 of the 403 assembly seats with Yogi Adityanath becoming the Chief Minister of the state for a second consecutive term.

Also Read: Manipur: Five-Day Working Week For Govt Offices From April 1