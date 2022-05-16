Assam: Man Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant

A 55-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam’s Baksa district along the Indo-Bhutan border on Sunday night.

According to sources, the wild elephant barged into the victim’s house in the middle of the night when latter was fast asleep.

The elephant then started vandalizing the house. Unfortunately, the man, identified as one Narayan Darzi, was trampled to death during the ordeal.

Meanwhile, forest officials and police reached the scene after receiving information and took stock of the situation.

Forest officials said that the wild elephant might have strayed into the village in search of food as incessant rains have majorly affected their food source.

Last week, a woman and her three-year-old child were attacked by an elephant in Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district in which the woman lost her life.

The deceased woman was a resident of Gharial Dubi in Bokajan. According to reports, she was out with her daughter early in the morning when the elephant attacked them.

The two sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Bokajan Community Health Centre. The mother died on her way and was declared dead on arrival.

