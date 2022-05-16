Prez Kovind, PM Modi Greet Sikkim People on Statehood Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day, and said that the state has set an example before rest of the country in organic farming and adopting the path of sustainable development.

Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975.

“Greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day. Sikkim has set an example before rest of the country in organic farming and adopting the path of sustainable development. My best wishes to all the residents of Sikkim for continued growth and prosperity,” Kovind tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the people of the state in its statehood day. In a warm and gracious tweet, PM Modi wished his 'sisters and brothers' of Sikkim. In addition, he praised the people of Sikkim for gaining recognition in diverse fields and greatly contributing to national progress.

He wrote, "Statehood Day greetings to my sisters and brothers of Sikkim. The people of Sikkim have distinguished themselves in diverse fields and are making rich contributions to national progress. May the people of the state be blessed with happiness and good health."