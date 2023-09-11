“Murdered, Not An Accident”, Confirms Dibrugarh Police on Bokul Bypass Road Mishap

The Dibrugarh Police have established that the woman whose lifeless body was discovered on the Bokul bypass road on Sunday was murdered and not killed by accident.
Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Shwetank Mishra while addressing a press conference on the issue on Monday stated that initially the woman was suspected to have died in the road accident. However after a probe was launched by the police, it was clear that the woman was murdered, Mishra said.
The Dibrugarh SP said, “Initial reports were suspected that the woman died in that accident, but after a thorough probe was launched we found that it was a murder. We have received evidences which shows that Aziz Ahmed, the man who was found in an unconscious state near the woman’s lifeless body had struggle marks on his body. From this, we concluded that the exact reason for the death was murder.”
Shwetank Mishra further said that after the post-mortem report is out, the exact time and reason of the death can be ascertained.
He said, “We are awaiting the post-mortem report. We will try to complete the investigations soon after all witnesses and accused are examined. We will then try to provide a charge sheet as early as possible.”
It is to be mentioned that the lifeless body of a young woman was recovered on the Bokul bypass road in Dibrugarh yesterday along with another injured person lying nearby.
The deceased young woman has been identified as Mehek Sharma, a resident of Khalihamari area of Dibrugarh. Alongside, an Innova vehicle was also recovered at the incident spot.
Right after the incident occurred, the mother of the deceased woman alleged foul play. Thereafter, Aziz Ahmed was taken under custody by the Dibrugarh police.
Reports that surfaced claimed that Aziz Ahmed who is already married and was a father of two kids had pressurized Mehek for the last few months to accept his proposal. Deceased Mehek’s mother also alleged that her daughter was killed by Aziz.