Assam: Man Who Insulted Assamese Language Surrenders In Tinsukia

The man behind insulting the Assamese language has surrendered himself to the police in Assam's Tinsukia.

The accused person, identified as Arvind Singh, surrendered before a team of Tinsukia police on Sunday afternoon.

Last week, Singh had allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Assamese language, the audio recording of which went viral on social media. Soon after, several indigenous organizations in Upper Assam objected to Singh’s remarks and demanded legal action against him.

“Such derogatory and communal remarks against Assamese language is an insult of the entire Assamese community and can endanger the peaceful environment,” an FIR filed by Brihottar Asomiya Yuba Manch stated.

As per reports, Singh, who is a resident of Chirapatty area in the district, allegedly abused a delivery person for speaking in Assamese. He also threatened him to speak in Hindi or any other language.

The audio recording of the incident went viral on social media, leading to an uproar amongst the indigenous communities in Upper Assam.

A number of complaints were later lodged against Singh by several organizations at Tinsukia police station demanding the arrest of the culprit.

