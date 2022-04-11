Assam: Man Who Looted Rs 3 Lakh From Bandhan Bank Arrested

A suspected thief who looted Rs 3 lakh from Bandhan bank in Assam’s Golaghat district has been arrested on Saturday night.

The arrested thief has been identified as one Ujjwal Baruah, a resident of Kanogaon in Golaghat.

Baruah, who had committed the crime last month, was identified based on CCTV footage.

Police said an amount of Rs 1.36 lakh have also been recovered from Baruah’s possession after his arrest.

The rest of the money was spent, he claimed.

Meanwhile, another person involved in the case remain absconding.

