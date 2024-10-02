Assam: Manas National Park Welcomes 9 Captive-Bred Pygmy Hogs

The release event was attended by R. P. Singh, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of the Forest Force in Assam, who praised the initiative, stating, "The effort for reintroduction and restoring of the endangered Pygmy Hog in Manas National Park under the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme is commendable. I wish the population of the pygmy hog stabilizes in this landscape, making Manas more vibrant in its species richness."