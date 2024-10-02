Assam: Manas National Park Welcomes 9 Captive-Bred Pygmy Hogs

In a significant conservation effort, the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme (PHCP) has successfully released nine captive-bred pygmy hogs (Porcula salvania) into Manas National Park. This rare species, recognized as the world's smallest and most endangered wild pig, faces severe threats to its survival.
The release event was attended by R. P. Singh, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of the Forest Force in Assam, who praised the initiative, stating, "The effort for reintroduction and restoring of the endangered Pygmy Hog in Manas National Park under the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme is commendable. I wish the population of the pygmy hog stabilizes in this landscape, making Manas more vibrant in its species richness."
This marks the fifth release of pygmy hogs in Manas since 2020, bringing the total released to 27. A recent camera trap study in the 2023 release site revealed that the hogs are not only exploring their new habitat but also breeding. Notably, a pregnant female was captured on camera in the wild for the first time in the programme's history.
The PHCP, which includes key partners such as the Assam Forest Department and the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, has been dedicated to reviving this species since it was thought to be extinct in the 1970s. To date, the programme has bred and reintroduced 179 pygmy hogs in Assam, with reports suggesting that their numbers may now rival the existing global wild population.
The PHCP began its efforts in 1996 with the capture of two male and two female pygmy hogs from the Bansbari Range of Manas National Park, and the reintroduction of hogs commenced in 2008. Previous reintroduction efforts have taken place in other suitable grasslands in Assam, including Orang National Park, where a population of 130 pygmy hogs is currently estimated after the release of 59 individuals.
Despite being shy and secretive, pygmy hogs have shown healthy dispersal, with sightings reported up to 2 km from the release site. Monitoring these elusive animals has posed challenges, but conservationists have employed camera traps and conducted sign surveys to track their activities.
C. Ramesh, Field Director of the Manas Tiger Reserve, emphasized the importance of restoring grasslands for the long-term survival of both farming communities and wildlife, stating, "These grasslands not only support iconic and charismatic species but also provide a habitat for smaller animals like the Pygmy Hog."
Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, CEO of Aaranyak, a key partner in the programme, reiterated the importance of habitat restoration for grassland-dependent species. The PHCP plans to maintain a small captive population of 80 pygmy hogs at its two centres in Assam and continue breeding for future releases.
For ongoing monitoring, the PHCP will utilize camera traps and sign surveys, along with radio-telemetry tracking on six of the newly released pygmy hogs, to gather vital data on their behavior and habitat use post-release.