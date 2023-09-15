Assam: Mangaldoi Lady Cop Suspended for Negligence on Duty

At a time when Assam Police has courted a bad reputation with the arrests of several police personnel of different ranks due to varied reasons, another lady cop has been suspended from her duties, reports said.
The women cop has been identified as Karabi Saikia, the Sub-Inspector (SI) of the women’s wing of the Mangaldoi Sadar Police Station.
Saikia was suspended after allegations were leveled against her of misbehaving with co-workers and negligence on duty.
The lady cop has been suspended with immediate effect after an order was issued by the Mangaldoi Superintendent of Police (SP), sources said.