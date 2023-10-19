Assam

Assam: Mankachar Woman Found Dead, Cops Exhume Body

The police carried out search operations based on a missing persons complaint filed by the woman's daughter and found the body in the backyard of the house belonging to the woman's son-in-law.
The mortal remains of an elderly woman were found in Assam's Mankachar on Thursday, officials said.

As per reports, the incident took place at Okrabari village in Assam's Mankachar. The body was reportedly found buried in the ground at the residence of her son-in-law.

The deceased woman was identified as Majime Khatun, the wife of Jamir Uddin Sheikh and a resident of Uruamari village.

According to the information received, the woman had been missing since October 17 and a complaint in relation to the matter had also been filed by her daughter.

Officials informed that based on the complaint, a search was carried out and the police dug a pit based on suspicions at the residence of the son-in-law where they found her body.

Meanwhile, the son-in-law, identified by officials as one Manowar Hussain and his family have gone on the run, said officials.

Further details are awaited.

